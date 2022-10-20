U-23 World Wrestling Championship: Indian wrestlers create new history

Madrid: In wrestling, Indian wrestlers created new history after winning 3 medals for the first time in the Greco-Roman style at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship. Indian wrestlers won 2 more bronze medals in the Greco-Roman category today. Thus, the medal tally of India rose to 3 medals in the event.

Nitesh won the 97 kg Bronze by defeating Brazillian Igor Fernando Alves De Queirozin by ‘10-0’. Vikas defeated Daigo Kobayashi of Japan in the 72 kg bronze medal match by ‘6-0’. Earlier Sajan won India’s first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler defeated Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to win the historic medal.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had picked a 30-member squad for the World Championship. But Spain had denied visa for 21 Indians. Only 9 Indian wreslters are participating in the event.