Former UCLA gynecologist convicted for ‘sexually harassing and abusing’ women!

Dr. James Heaps, a former UCLA gynaecologist, was found guilty on Thursday (October 21) in a criminal case in California of five counts of sexually abusing his female patients. The controversy that followed Heap’s arrest in 2019 and the decision to settle with hundreds of his patients resulted in UCLA deciding to fork up over $700 million.

Seven of the 21 counts against the doctor were not upheld, and the LA jury was deadlocked on the other eight. Heaps also entered a not guilty plea to 21 charges of sexually abusing seven women between 2009 and 2018. Patients said Heap handled them improperly, made sexually suggestive comments, and even performed unnecessary tests over his 35-year career.

One of the women who brought the lawsuits said that the institution ignored their complaints and had been attempting to hide the truth for many years. According to lawyers. The institution acknowledged getting an allegation of sexual assault in 2017. A subsequent investigation by the institution revealed that the doctor had been sexually harassing students. But according to AP, he continued to work until 2018, when he finally retired.

Last year, he was accused of many counts of sexual violence by fraud and sexual exploitation. He was charged with sexual battery, exploitation, and penetration; however, the jury was deadlocked on the allegations, therefore he was not found guilty. His sentence is scheduled to start on November 17. A governmental organisation has never paid an amount as large as the $700 million paid in the case.