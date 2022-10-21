Gulf country launches Tasheelat Card for disabled citizens and expats

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia has launched Tasheelat Card for disabled citizens and expats. The card is launched in collaboration with the Agency for Rehabilitation and Social Guidance.

Tasheelat Card is available in Arabic and English. It can be availed through the Tawakkalna Services application and the ministry’s application. The car can be used outside the country too. Saudi Arabian citizens and expats can apply for this.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for second day in a row

Holders of the card will get several benefits including discounted fares for public transport and special parking areas. Card holders will get a 50% discount on fares on public means of transport in addition to the benefits of unlimited entry to public utility parking spaces and as well as to parking designated for people with disabilities. It also gives beneficiaries with autism disorder a card to identify them, facilitate their movement in public places and give them priority when visiting government hospitals, health centres and other facilities.