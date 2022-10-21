Meloni to be asked to form the government in Italy

After being called in for negotiations by the president, right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni is anticipated to be invited to form Italy’s new government and become the nation’s first female prime minister on Friday afternoon.

Meloni is scheduled to arrive at the Quirinale palace in Rome at 1430 GMT, according to a statement from President Sergio Mattarella’s office. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won an election last month at the head of a coalition that included Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League.

After an initial discussion between the coalition partners and Mattarella, Meloni declared earlier on Friday, ‘We are ready to establish a government as soon as feasible.’

The new administration, which might take office this weekend, will be the most right-wing one to rule Italy since World War Two.

It will also be the 68th administration to lead Italy since 1946, and it faces formidable obstacles like an impending recession, rising energy costs, and presenting a unified front in response to the conflict in Ukraine.