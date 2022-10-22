Boris Johnson returns to Britain in an effort to make rapid comeback in politics

After being forced to resign as prime minister only a few weeks prior, Boris Johnson returned to Britain on Saturday. Some of his colleagues have warned that his return could lead to further political unrest.

The prospective successors to Prime Minister Liz Truss, who abruptly resigned on Thursday after serving for only six weeks, began a hectic weekend of campaigning to obtain enough nominations to compete for the leadership before the deadline on Monday.

Johnson, who was on vacation in the Caribbean when Truss resigned, has not made any remarks in the media on a possible run for his old position. Although he has the support of several Conservative lawmakers, he still needs 100 nominations to be taken into consideration.

James Duddridge, the trade minister, claimed on Friday that Johnson had assured him he was ‘up for it.’

According to a Sky News reporter on the aeroplane that arrived in London on Saturday morning, Johnson received jeers from several passengers on the route to Britain.