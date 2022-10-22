Pentagon refuses to provide information regarding defence call between the United States and Russia

The Pentagon on Friday declined to provide details about the first phone call since May between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, other than to say that Austin stressed the importance of open lines of communication in light of the conflict in Ukraine.

Without giving any justification, a Pentagon spokesman stated during a live news briefing that Austin called Sergei Shoigu first and suggested that Friday would be the ideal day for the two sides to communicate.

She remained silent regarding whether or not the two had any further talks planned.