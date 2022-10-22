PM Orban says Hungary is exempt from proposed EU gas price cap

The prime minister of Hungary announced on Friday that a decision had been made at the EU summit in Brussels to exempt long-term gas supply agreements, such as the 15-year arrangement that Hungary has with Russia’s Gazprom, from any future EU gas price caps.

‘We received an exception from the gas price cap so that will not threaten Hungary’s security of gas supply,’ Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on his Facebook page.

He added that ‘it will not be mandatory for Hungary’ even if there is a shared gas procurement in Europe.