Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Gold price surged in the commodity market. Price of yellow metal gained by 0.96% or Rs 482 to Rs 50,625 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the price of standard gold stands at Rs 48,450 per 10 gram, up by Rs 750. The price of pure gold is Rs 50,870 per 10 gram, up by Rs 780. The rate of 22-carat-gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams and that of 24-carat-gold is Rs 49,770 per 10 gram.