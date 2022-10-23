India’s destruction plan EXPOSED; NIA busts ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ AQIS modules!

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has enlisted the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to look into the organization’s deeply ingrained modules in the state as part of a major crackdown on Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent’s (AQIS) presence in several districts of Assam.

In a First Information Report (FIR) submitted to the NIA, it is stated unequivocally that AQIS operates modules that are ‘active in several districts of Assam’ and has connections to the terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is located in Bangladesh. A branch of the outlawed terrorist group Al-Qaeda, AQIS was founded in 2014. It works in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, and Burma with the goal of creating an Islamic state.

‘Promote terror on Indian soil’

In India, the terrorist group wants to ‘promote terror’ in Indian territory, radicalise like-minded youth, and carry out recruitment to wage war against the Union of India, with a view to overthrow the democratically elected government by establishing the ‘Rule of Khilafat’ (Sharia Law) in India as well as to wage war against Bangladesh, an Asian neighbour on friendly terms with India, and to implement ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind,’ according to the FIR.

Madrassa crackdown prompted the move;

The Home Ministry’s action follows the demolition of two madrassas in Assam for allegedly permitting the operation of ‘Jihadi’ operations. On August 29, one madrassa in Assam’s Barpeta district was demolished due to claims that AQIS was using it as a training centre.

The Bongaigaon district’s second madrassa was destroyed on August 31. A madrassa teacher was detained a week earlier on suspicion of having ties to AQIS. The NIA launched an inquiry into a case that was first reported to the Matia police station in Assam’s Goalpara district on August 20 following a directive from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) at the MHA on September 23.