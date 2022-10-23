Johnson fighting to secure support for a new PM bid

On Sunday, important figures on the right of the Conservative Party congregated around Rishi Sunak, the man who had earlier been accused of betraying Boris Johnson, making it difficult for him to garner enough support to succeed David Cameron as the next prime minister of Britain.

Prior to a first vote by Conservative legislators on Monday, prominent personalities who had previously backed Johnson came out in favour of the former finance minister Sunak.

Steve Baker, a junior minister, declared on Sunday that he would support Sunak because the nation could not afford a relapse into the soap opera that had developed earlier this year before Johnson was removed from power due to a series of scandals.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee is currently looking into Johnson to see if he misled about events occurring at Downing Street during the COVID-19 epidemic. Ministers found to have intentionally mislead the legislature are anticipated to step down.

For Boris’s style, this is not the time, Baker said Sky News. The privileges vote, I’m afraid, is what’s causing all the turmoil; Boris would be a surefire failure.

To be able to run in Monday’s election to succeed Liz Truss, who was removed from office after only six weeks, Sunak, Johnson, and Penny Mordaunt are attempting to get the support of 100 parliamentarians.

Johnson was pushed from office in July when Sunak resigned, sparking a larger uprising that led to the mass resignation of Johnson’s ministries.

After Truss caused instability in the financial markets, Baker claimed that the nation now required a time of stability, and that meant refraining from voting for Johnson in the future.