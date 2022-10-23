Madhya Pradesh police took home 70 labourers who got stuck in Maharashtra.

An official stated on Sunday that police in this city had assisted 70 labourers who were stranded in neighbouring Maharashtra and unable to return to their own Madhya Pradesh for Diwali due to a lack of funds.

He claimed that a Jabalpur police team worked in conjunction with social welfare organisations and the police of the neighbouring state to transport these labourers back to Majhauli from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district, around 885 kilometres away.

‘These 70 workers were left stranded when they ran out of money for more than a week. They couldn’t arrange funds either because they were strangers in that location. We coordinated once we had the necessary information, and on Saturday we took them back’ Rishabh Singh Baghel, a sub-inspector at the Majhauli police station, said.

He added that the immediate priority was to bring them back before the festival of lights. He also said that who took them to Maharashtra for work and how they ended up broke and helpless there would be investigated.