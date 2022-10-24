As India’s Dhanteras business surpasses Rs 45,000 cr, the jewellery industry earns a staggering Rs 25,000 cr in 2 days

On the occasion of Dhanteras, sales in the jewellery industry reached Rs 25,000 crore in just two days, while overall sales in the nation reached Rs 45,000 crore. Two days, October 22 and 23, were Dhanteras holiday across the nation.

The remaining business, at almost Rs 20,000 crores, was in the areas of cars, computers and computer-related products, furniture, accessories for decorating homes and offices, sweets and snacks, kitchenware of all types, electronics, and mobile products.

According to the National President of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), ‘The two-day Dhanteras festival resulted in a massive sale of gold and silver coins, notes, sculptures, and utensils in the country, as well as gold and silver coins worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore.’

The significant foot traffic in marketplaces across the nation yesterday and today on the occasion of Dhanteras, according to CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, indicates and demonstrates the public’s desire to purchase Indian items, particularly from offline shops.

Corona created a two-year market downturn, but the never-ending influx of clients has cheered dealers and strengthened their position.