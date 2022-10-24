Lexus launches ES 300h’ hybrid sedan car in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese luxury automaker Lexus launched its ES 300h’ hybrid sedan car in India. The new sedan is priced at Rs 59.71 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in 2 trim level options- Exquisite and Luxury.

The new car is powered by a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The system pairs a 178hp, 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 88kW permanent magnet electric motor. The hybrid engine can produce a total output of 218hp. The engine is mated with a CVT gearbox. The sedan will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

The Lexus ES300h features heads-up display, three-zone climate control, power recline rear seats, hands free boot lid opening, 12.3-inch touchscreen display made of glass and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. The driver of a 5-seater car will be able to adjust the seat in 14 ways. It is available in Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome colors.