Punjab Police: Girl, 3, Found Dead In Room; Autopsy Shows Rape

According to police, a three-year-old daughter was discovered dead in a dry fodder chamber at a local field in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The girl had been raped, says autopsy performed on Monday evening at a local government hospital. It was discovered Sunday night.

According to Hoshiarpur’s Surinder Pal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), the girl has been missing from her home since Sunday morning.

Despite looking for her in several locations, her family was unable to locate her.

Police discovered that a 14-year-old kid from the same hamlet had taken her with him after watching footage from CCTV cameras placed in the area.

The girl’s neck had also been strangled, said authorities. According to the police, raids are being carried out to find the boy.

He is accused of violating relevant IPC statutes as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.