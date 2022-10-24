Study identifies 5 COVID symptoms that ‘vaccinated people’ are more likely to experience

The UK’s ZOE COVID study has outlined five typical symptoms seen in people who have received the coronavirus vaccination, debunking the myth that those who have already been infected can never contract it again.

Here are the five symptoms that these individuals need to be aware of.

Sore throat

During the early stages of the Omicron driven COVID wave, this symptom rose to become one of the most prevalent ones.

According to the ZOE COVID study, among people who had had vaccinations, sore throats were the most typical COVID symptoms.

This symptom is characterised by difficulty in speaking, discomfort when swallowing, and a continuous burning sensation in the throat.

Runny nose

The second common symptom in ZOE COVID is a runny nose.

This is a common sign seen in the previous COVID waves too. Since it is a respiratory illness, people have runny noses even when they are vaccinated properly.

Watery discharge from the nose due to the infection caused by the virus is seen throughout the day. Blockage in nasal passage is also felt by few people when they have a runny nose. Sometimes steaming can provide relief.

Blocked nose

You can tell if you have COVID if you exhibit these symptoms because your nasal passages are congested as a result of a throat and nose infection.

Breathing becomes difficult when the nose is blocked. Even while seated, the guy gasps for air. A clogged nose makes it difficult for the person to breathe normally when sleeping, making sleep a laborious activity.

Although nasal sprays might provide momentary relief, it’s best to breathe in steam to maintain the nasal passages free of infections.

Persistent Cough

During COVID, a new and persistent cough is typical. Even though it is not frequently observed, in some persons it is a serious sign.

Chronic coughing for extended periods of time can make one drowsy. It can drain out the energy from the person and render him or her not capable of doing even daily activities.

Persistent coughs can be treated at home with herbal remedies. Try to have ginger tea to ease the cough when a bout of it is about to start.

Headache

A headache is evident along with a sore throat, a cough, and a blocked nose. The inability to perform simple tasks like breathing can have a significant impact on your head.

Additionally, the infection may cause pain and headaches.