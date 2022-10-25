Eldhose Kunnappillil is facing yet another charge of assaulting a client in a law office.

Eldhose Kunnappillil, Perumbavoor MLA who was detained on October 22 and later freed on bail after being accused of sexual assault, was the subject of the registration of yet another complaint by the police on Tuesday.

Attacking the complainant woman at the lawyer’s office and disrespecting womanhood are the new allegations against the legislator.

He had previously received a severe bail order from the Additional Sessions Court in the complainant’s sexual assault case.

Eldhose is not helping with the investigation, thus the police are preparing to ask the High Court to revoke his anticipatory bail.

Eldhose previously received bail after presenting Rs 5 lakh and two personal guarantees. Eldhose was also required by court order to make any necessary appearances before the investigative officials.

The woman filed a report of assault against Eldhose on September 28. The woman states that even the police attempted to resolve the situation, but the case was not recorded as Eldhose.

She claimed that Eldhose had even made her an offer of Rs. 30 lakhs to drop her complaint, but she refused to do so. Eldhose disputes this assertion, though.