FIR against sister of late Bajrang Dal leader and 10 others for damaging a Muslim man’s car in Shivamogga

Ashwini, a sister of deceased Bajrang Dal leader Harsha, and 10 others were named in an FIR filed by Shivamogga police in Karnataka for vandalising an Innova driven by a Muslim guy by the name of Syed Parvez.

According to the FIR, Ashwini and 10 others rode up on motorcycles, yelled Jai Shri Ram, and smashed Syed Parvez’s automobile. The incident happened on October 22 on a Saturday.

Following this event, some miscreants on bikes were observed prowling outside Harsha’s home with machetes and other deadly weapons. They also yelled insults close to his home. On Monday, October 24, the atmosphere in Shivamogga was rather tense.

One of the neighbourhood guys, Prakash, was hurt when the criminals threw a stone at him as he attempted to barricade Harsha’s house. Police have also registered a case in this matter and are conducting further investigations.

According to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, Mithun Naik, ‘Prakash, aged 25, was injured in an incident at Barmappa layout, 2nd Cross. As per the doctors, he has minor head injuries and is safe. According to his statement, he was hit with a stone on his head by three assailants who came on a bike and were shouting and making vulgar comments. We have filed a case and are investigating the matter.’