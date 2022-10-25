Residency permits of expats who stay outside for 6 months will be cancelled, says Gulf country

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has informed that the residency permits of expats who stay outside the country for 6 months will be cancelled. The ministry reactivated the rule yesterday. This rule was suspended since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new decision by the interior ministry, expats holding all types of residency permits (iqamas) must ensure their stay outside Kuwait does not exceed 6 months, otherwise their residencies will be cancelled automatically. The decision states that the rule will now be implemented for holders of article 17 visas (government employees), article 19 visas (craftspeople), article 22 visas (dependents) and article 23 and 24 visas (self-sponsored), as of Aug 1, 2022.

This means that expats holding these residencies who have been outside the country before August 1 will have their iqamas cancelled if they do not enter the country before February 1, 2023. For other types of residencies, the rule applies starting from the day of their exit.