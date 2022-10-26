Authorities announces evacuation exercise at Dubai Opera

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai announced an evacuation exercise at Dubai Opera . The evacuation exercise will be carried out tomorrow, Thursday, October 27 between 9am and 11am.

Dubai Civil Defence urged all residents and bystanders to not photograph the exercise and stay away from it. Fire drills and evacuation exercises are routinely carried out across the emirates to assess emergency response preparedness and capabilities.