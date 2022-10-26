Bangladeshi fishermen rescued off West Bengal coast by ICG; Report

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in the wake of storm ‘Sitrang’ that hit Bangladesh, spotted 20 Bangladeshi fisherman while conducting an aviation surveillance sortie over the sea and saved them. A warship from the ICG’s offshore patrol fleet located the fishermen off the coast of India’s West Bengal and saved them.

The fishermen who were marooned at sea were found on Tuesday, October 25 by the ICG Dornier maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft. The fishermen appear to have been clinging to floating objects and trash in photos and videos taken from the plane of the fishermen.

In accordance with a current Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Coast Guard and its Bangladeshi equivalent, the Bangladeshi Coast Guard will receive the fishermen from the neighbouring country.