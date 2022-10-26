For breaking Dust Control rules, 32.4 Lakh fine to be imposed, says Delhi Minister

According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday, authorities in Delhi have issued 253 challans and fined user agencies that violated dust control regulations a total of 32.4 lakh rupees.

The minister reported that as of today, government inspectors have visited 6,868 construction sites as part of the anti-dust campaign launched on October 6. ‘A total of 253 notices/challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 32.4 lakh imposed on violators,’ he said.

To minimize dust pollution in the capital, user agencies of construction and demolition projects greater than 500 square metres are required to register them on the construction and demolition (C&D) site, which was launched in October of last year.

The project’s supporters are expected to ego their compliance to dust control standards and publish a self-declaration on the portal every two weeks. The Delhi government also ordered the installation of anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites greater than 500 square metres in September.

When project proponents are found to be breaking this rule, action is taken against them. In the past, anti-smog guns had to be installed at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square feet to reduce dust pollution.