Gulf based air carriers announces new international flight services

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced direct flight services to Phuket in Thailand. The service will begin from 15th November 2022. The air carrier will operate flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Fares for economy class will start at OMR299 and business class at OMR650 inclusive of taxes.

Low-budget air carrier based in the country, SalamAir will operate direct flights to Prague in Czech Republic from Muscat and Salalah. The airline will operate 2 flights a week from 4th of November 2022. SalamAir flights to Prague departures are scheduled every Friday from Muscat and every Wednesday from Salalah.