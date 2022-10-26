In a new notice, the Indian embassy requests that citizens should ‘leave Ukraine immediately.’

A new warning from the Indian embassy in Ukraine urges all people to leave the strife-torn nation as soon as possible. The embassy said the Indians should use available ways and contact their officials if they required support, according to its prior advice.

‘In keeping with the advice provided by the Embassy on October 19th, all Indian citizens present in Ukraine are urged to depart the country as soon as possible via all feasible ways. According to an earlier warning, several Indian citizens have already left Ukraine,’ stated the Indian embassy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

As the war situation worsens every day, the embassy has begun sending out alerts. The embassy has increased its efforts to securely evacuate Indians as a result of Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

The embassy had issued a warning against visiting Ukraine on October 19 and those already there have been instructed to leave right away as Russia steps up its onslaught against its war-torn neighbour.

