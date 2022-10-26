DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Indian Embassy asks Indian nationals to leave this country immediately

Oct 26, 2022, 08:23 pm IST

Kyiv:  The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for all Indians in the country. The Indian mission asked Indian nationals to immediately leave Ukraine by all available means.

Indian nationals can contact the  Embassy of India in Kyiv for any guidance and assistance if required to travel to the border. They can contact the Embassy on these phone numbers-  38 09 33 55 99 58, 38 06 35 91 78 81, 38 06 78 74 59 45.

Indian citizens can also refer to the Embassy Website for available options for border crossing. They can contact Indian  Embassy in Romania over telephone number  40 37 21 47 432 and  40 73 13 47 727, Embassy  in Poland on  48 22 54 00 000 and 48 60 67 00 105, in  Hungary,  they can contact on phone numbers  36 13 257742 and 36 13 257743 and  36 30 51 54 192, or Embassy in Slovakia on telephone numbers  42 12 52 96 29 16, 42 19 08 02 52 12  and 42 19 51 69 75 60 as per their exit plans.

 

 

