Over 5,000 endosulfan patients in Kasaragod would receive a Rs 1,000 payment from Kerala.

The Kerala government resolved on Wednesday to give up to 5,287 endosulfan patients in the Kasaragod district a one-time financial aid of Rs 1,000 each, a week after providing written guarantee to social activist Daya Bai.

Daya Bai, 82, went on a 17-day hunger strike to call for improved endosulfan victims’ facilities. Last Wednesday, she put a stop to her protest.

According to a CMO statement, the cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, resolved to help the victims who are receiving pensions from the Kerala Social Security Mission.

Daya Bai made four demands: an AIIMS in Kasaragod, priority care for endosulfan sufferers in all hospitals in Kozhikode, a camp for the sick, and daycare facilities.

Daya Bai stated the government had complied with all of her requests, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day before she called off her protest.

The statement added that the recommendations of the expert panel, which conducted a study in this regard, were accepted. The cabinet also decided to create a common framework for the salary structure of public sector organisations in the state.

The Kerala Public Service Commission’s new chairman, M. R. Biju, was also decided to be recommended to the Governor, says CMO statement.