Ukraine biological labs: Russia demands UNSC probe!

In order to establish a commission to look into allegations that the US and Ukraine are working on biological weapons in labs that would be deployed in conflict zones, Russia has requested assistance from the UN Security Council ahead of a meeting that it has scheduled. Russia argued that the action breached the UNSC convention that forbids the use of biological weapons, according to a draught resolution obtained by the Associated Press.

A 300-page document documenting the collaboration between the US and Ukraine to create biological weapons is also being circulated in Moscow, according to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN. The UNSC will be given permission to form a 15-member commission to look into the allegations, according to reports about Russia’s draught resolution. The panel’s report must be submitted to the council by November 30 in order for it to be included in a review conference that will take place in Geneva from November 28 to December 16.

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February earlier this year, Moscow has been claiming that the US, in cooperation with Ukraine is developing biological bombs. The claim was denied by both parties. Notably, the development comes in the backdrop of Russia claiming that Ukraine is planning to detonate a dirty bomb. In recent telephonic conversations between Moscow and the West, the country’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed Ukraine and informed about the supposed ‘dirty bomb’.

According to a statement from the ministry, Shoigu ‘conveyed to his British colleague his concern’ about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’. The so-called ‘dirty bomb’ is a common explosive that has been contaminated with hazardous radioactive material. Dirty bombs are designed to spread hazardous waste, not an atomic explosion that would flatten an entire city.