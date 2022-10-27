5 people including 4 women and a child killed, 5 injured in road accident

Lucknow: 5 people including 4 women and a child were killed and 5 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place as the car they were travelling hit a pole and overturned on a highway in Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh this morning. Victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a ‘mundan’ ritual of a child.

Deceased were identified as Rekha Devi, Krishna Devi, Savita, Rekha and Ojas. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of those who died. He also instructed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.