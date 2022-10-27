Chlorine gas leak at Bhopal water treatment plant, 3 hospitalised

Late on Wednesday night, a chlorine gas leak at a Bhopal water treatment plant caused up to three persons to need to be sent to the hospital after they complained of breathing problems. Many other people had fallen ill and complained of eye irritation and breathing problems.

The incident occurred at a water treatment plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and many people were forced to stay outside their houses because of the gas leak. The Bhopal Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner arrived on the scene after being informed. The civic body team found that a malfunction had caused the nozzle of a 900 kilogramme chlorine gas cylinder installed at the local water treatment plant to start leaking. The team used water and 5 kg of caustic soda to contain the situation.

Three local residents with breathing problems were admitted to Hamidia Hospital. They are allegedly no longer in danger, though. Vishwas Sarang, the minister in charge of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, and Malti Rai, the mayor of Bhopal, arrived at the Hamidia Hospital and enquired about the victims’ conditions. Water will not be provided in the impacted region on Thursday as a precaution (October 27).

Former chief minister and leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Kamal Nath called for an investigation and proper care for the victims on Twitter. ‘In the Mother India Colony of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, the news of the burning of eyes and breathing problems and some people being hospitalized due to leakage of a chlorine gas tank has come to the fore,’ he tweeted.