Darius Pandole out of hospital, his wife Anahita recovering after Cyrus Mistry car accident

Today, 54 days after being admitted to the hospital, Darius Pandole, one of the passengers hurt in the accident that killed former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, was released. His wife, Dr. Anahita Pandole, who was also hurt in the accident, is recovering and will soon be released from the hospital.

After being involved in an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on September 4, Darius and Anahita Pandole both suffered serious injuries and needed to be treated at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Maxo-facial surgery and forearm surgery were both performed on Darius Pandole. Due to the severity of his injuries, he battled with infection. Following reconstruction surgery, Dr. Anahita Pandole is presently receiving physiotherapy at the hospital.

CEO of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Dr. Tarang Gianchandani stated, ‘The injuries were very complex and therefore our best team of multidisciplinary doctors is working closely on the Pandoles. We sought advice from experts across the globe to decide the best course of treatment for them. Modern technology, precise techniques, clinical expertise and, above all, patient care with Seva Bhav played a big role in their recovery.’

On September 4, a car accident outside of Mumbai claimed the lives of Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole. Dr. Anahita Pandole was driving the Mercedes that Mistry and the Pandoles were travelling in from Ahmedabad. Following a preliminary inquiry, authorities asserted that overspeeding was to blame for the accident.