‘Sale of GIRLS’ to repay loans; Rights Panel takes ACTION!

Rekha Sharma, the chair of the National Commission for Women, announced on Friday that a delegation will travel to the Rajasthani area of Bhilwara to look into claims that girls were being sold at auction to settle loan repayment problems. Additionally, the NCW Chairperson stated that although similar events have been recorded over the past few years, the state government has not yet taken any action. On November 1st, Ms. Sharma will also have meetings with the Rajasthan Chief Secretary and the Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the incident.

‘The Rajasthani district of Bhilwara will soon receive a team of NCW. I will meet with the Rajasthan Chief Secretary and the Bhilwara Superintendent of Police on November 1st (SP). Similar cases have been reported from the state over the past few years, but no action has been done as of yet,’ she claimed. Notably, the Commission has assembled a two-person fact-finding team to look into the situation. According to the Commission, females are reportedly sold for prostitution on stamp paper in a number of communities in the village.

In order to address this situation urgently and inform the Commission of their actions, the NCW Chairperson wrote to the state’s Chief Secretary. In a separate letter, the Commission requested that the Director General of Police in Rajasthan quickly invoke all applicable FIR provisions and make all accused persons available for arrest. In the meantime, the Director General of Police and the Bhilwara Collector received notification from the Rajasthan State Commission for Women after media reports claimed that young girls in several Rajasthani areas were being sold on stamp paper.

The state panel required swift action and a factual report within seven days. Sangeeta Beniwal, the chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, denounced the occurrence in Bhilwara on Thursday and declared that suo-motu cognizance had been taken. The Rajasthani government has also received a notice from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged auctioning of girls on stamp paper and the unwillingness to do so, which led to the rape of their mothers to resolve differences over the dictates of caste panchayats in the state.

Minister Pratap Khachariyawas of Rajasthan, however, denied the claims that females were being sold in the state. ‘Investigation is needed in this case. When such information surfaces, a probe is necessary before we can determine the reality. The Rajasthan police should have been consulted first about this by NHRC. There is no selling of girls in this state’, he said.

Caste panchayats in Rajasthan were allegedly committed this crime, according to claims that were published in the media on October 26 of this year. According to reports, if there is a conflict between two parties in Bhilwara, caste panchayats are contacted for a resolution rather than the police. There are instructions for the moms of the girls to be raped if they don’t keep their pledges.