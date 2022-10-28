Son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela rejoined Congress

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, the son of former chief minister and seasoned politician Shankersinh Vaghela, joined the Congress today in the presence of senior party officials ahead of the much anticipated Gujarat Assembly elections. After leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahendrasinh Vaghela re-joined the grand old party.

‘I was never comfortable in the BJP. Although I joined the BJP, in the last five years, I never participated in any of the party’s functions, events or programmes,’ Mahendrasinh Vaghela remarked while addressing a press conference. Additionally, he claimed that his ideology was different from the BJP’s.

Mahendrasinh Vaghela said that it would depend on the party’s high command whether he would run for office in the upcoming assembly election on a Congress ticket and that he would accept whatever task was assigned to him by the party.

Prior to the 2017 Gujarat elections, Vaghela moved to the BJP. He served as a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Bayad in north Gujarat from 2012 to 2017. At the party’s headquarters in Ahmedabad, Jagdish Thakor, the leader of the Gujarat Congress, welcomed the 58-year-old former MLA back into the organisation.

It’s interesting to note that Shankersinh Vaghela recently launched his own political party, the Praja Janshakti Party, while Mahendrasinh Veghela stated that he had discussed leaving his father’s party with him and had only joined the Congress with his approval.