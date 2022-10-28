WHO releases a list of more than a dozen fungus that are dangerous to general public’s health

More than a dozen fungi have been identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as being harmful to the health of the general public.

According to The Daily Mail, a worldwide health organisation has identified 19 ‘priority diseases’ that include yeasts and moulds and are developing and growing more difficult to cure.

Worldwide, fungal infections are responsible for more than 1.7 million mortality each year and over 150 million severe infections.

The infections can be lethal for people with weakened immune systems and can spread more widely throughout the epidemic.

The pathogens prey on people whose immune systems are weak, such as those battling COVID-19. Steroids are one of the Covid treatments that can make the body’s defences against fungus even weaker.

The WHO has a list of the worst bacteria and a list of lethal fungi. Despite insufficient funds being given to their research, fungus-related illnesses continue to represent a severe threat to the public’s health, according to the WHO.

Due to a scarcity of studies on fungal diseases, there have historically been gaps in our knowledge of diagnosis and effective treatments.

The health organisation urged governments to improve their systems for identifying the 19 different kinds of dangerous fungi and take appropriate action.

Because of the planet’s ongoing warming, fungi have had to evolve in ways that make them better at spreading disease to humans.

The characteristics of the fungus, its habitat, and its host change as a result of global warming, increasing the possibility that new fungi varieties will appear.