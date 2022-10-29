A Delhi teen was fatally stabbed after complaining about his sister’s harassment.

Two young people in Delhi fatally stabbed a youngster who was protesting while his sister was being bullied, informed the police. The surveillance camera caught the 17-year-old boy’s murder in Patel Nagar on Friday.

The video showed the three teenagers fighting in a lane, with one of them repeatedly jabbing the other with a knife. A few seconds later, the victim of the backstab is discovered with the knife lodged close to his spinal cord.

The footage shows that he pulls out his phone to call for assistance but then passes out.

‘As the victim was walking home from computer class, he was attacked,’ stated the police. He was taken to a hospital but later found to be dead.

The two suspects, who are both teenagers, have been apprehended and a case has been filed, they added.