Accused man detained after attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband

A day after the ferocious break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home, a man who smacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband over the head with a hammer while yelling, ‘Where is Nancy?’ was charged with attempted murder and other felonies.

According to his wife’s office, Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture as well as wounds to his right arm and hands, though doctors anticipate a full recovery. At first, police declined to provide a motive for the attack on Friday.

The assault, which occurred in the midst of the most divisive and polarised political environment in decades, increased concerns about political violence less than two weeks before the midterm elections on November 8, which will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

The assault took place while the 82-year-old House speaker, a Democrat who is second in the constitutional line of succession to the U.S. presidency, was in Washington with her security detail.

