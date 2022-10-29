As UN considers sending troops to Haiti, rise of a gang demonstrates how difficult that would be.

As Haiti’s gang-induced humanitarian crisis worsened in October, a group of looters ransacked a supermarket in a wealthy suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, prompting police to arrest and transport over a dozen people to a nearby police station.

They were only there for a short time.

According to two security sources, the station in the Thomassin neighbourhood was attacked within hours by gang members led by Carlo Petithomme, whose brother was among those arrested.

Petithomme, also known as Ti Makak, is the leader of a gang of the same name. According to the sources, they overpowered officers and released the looters as well as others who had previously been arrested.

The heinous Oct. 10 assault, detailed here for the first time, shocked residents of an area that had been largely shielded from Haitian gangs, one of which has caused a humanitarian crisis by blocking fuel distribution.