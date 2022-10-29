Campaign ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ postponed; AAP members take to the streets to protest Delhi L-G

After Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign had been postponed since no sanction had been received from the L-G office, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has escalated its complaint against Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

On Saturday, AAP members took to the streets to protest L-G Saxena. The demonstrators were requested by Delhi Police to vacate the road leading to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. Additionally, water cannons have been deployed.

‘The Delhi L-G Saxena’s refusal to clear the proposal file has caused the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to be put on hold. LG received the file on October 21’ On Thursday, minister Rai remarked.

The L-G office said that the public had been given incorrect information by the government and that the campaign will begin on October 28. The L-G office noted that the date of October 31 for the rollout of the scheme was indicated in the documentation given to LG by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the effort, which was first announced on October 16, 2020, to lessen vehicular pollution in the city, drivers are asked to turn off their automobiles while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green.