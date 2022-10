Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated sharply in the Kerala market. Yesterday, price of the yellow metal remained unchanged in the market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,400, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

22-carat spot gold is priced at Rs 46,650 per 10 gram and Rs 50, 890 for 10 gram of 24-carat in Delhi. In Chennai, it is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,160 per 10 gram for 24 carat gold.