Engine catches fire; Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight lands at Delhi airport | Watch

Oct 29, 2022, 07:30 am IST

 

New Delhi: An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore on Friday experienced an engine stall during take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport. According to the report, one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing.

According to the official press statement, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate plane is being arranged to operate the flight. An Indigo official informed that another aircraft is being arranged for the operation. ‘All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft’, said an Indigo official.

 

Post the incident, the airline issued a statement which said, ‘An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged to operate the flight. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers’.

 

