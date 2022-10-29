London denies being involved in the explosion of Nord Stream

The British navy blew out the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, according to the Russian defence ministry, a claim that London dismissed as untrue and an attempt to deflect attention from Russian military missteps in Ukraine.

In the midst of the biggest crisis in Western-Russian relations since the height of the Cold War, Russia did not provide evidence to support its assertion that a major NATO member had damaged crucial Russian infrastructure.

A Russian minesweeper suffered minor damage, according to the Russian ministry, after ‘British professionals’ from the same unit allegedly directed Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in Crimea earlier on Saturday.