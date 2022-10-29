Motherly love! Kerala Woman cop receives applause after she breastfeeds 12-day-old baby abducted over family feud

Kozhikode: With a heartwarming motherly gesture, a Civil Police Officer (CPO) of Chevayoor Police Station, named M Ramya, is winning hearts. The woman cop had breastfed and tendered motherly care to a 12-day-old baby, who was abducted regarding a family feud. Ever since the media reported the incident, she is getting applause for her noble act.

It was on October 22 that Ashikha, a woman from Poolakkadavu, lodged a complaint with Chevayoor Police stating her husband Adil and his mother abducted her baby over a family feud. The officials promptly acted on the matter and found that they planned to take the baby to Bengaluru.

Later, it came to light that the duo and the baby are in Sultan Bathery. A team of officials, including woman cop Ramya, reached there to rescue the baby. The baby was seen in poor health as it had not been fed for long. In the medical examination at a hospital in Kalpetta, doctors identified that the sugar level was very low.

The baby later started to cry and Ramya informed the doctor that she can breastfeed the baby as she is mother of a one-year-old child. The doctors permitted and she breastfed the baby. Ramya revealed that during those moments, she felt the baby as her own child. She referred the day to be most meaningful day in her career. Meanwhile, the baby’s father Adil has been arrested over the case.