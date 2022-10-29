Musk to offer options for several Twitter versions

In the future, Twitter users will be able to select the social media network they prefer by ranking their tweets,

Elon Musk, the business’s new owner, made this statement in a tweet on Saturday.

‘Like a movie’s mature rating, having the option to choose whatever version of Twitter you want is definitely preferable.’

He said, ‘The tweet’s rating might be self-selected and subsequently changed by user response.’

Twitter will create a content moderation panel ‘with significantly different opinions,’ Musk tweeted on Friday. Before the council meets, no significant account reinstatements or content decisions will be made, he added.