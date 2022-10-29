Nikkei reports Japan aims to create new joint command to oversee its military forces

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday that Japan will establish a new joint command to oversee the operations of its land, sea, and air forces as part of a significant defence reform in response to China’s growing aggressiveness over Taiwan.

By 2024, the government hopes to have the unified command operational. According to Nikkei, it would be responsible for coordinating policies and enhancing Japan’s defence cooperation with the U.S. military.

Outside of regular business hours, the defence ministry could not be reached for comment.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is increasing military spending in reaction to China’s rising power and the unpredictability of global politics regarding Taiwan and North Korea’s missile development.

According to Nikkei, the new arrangements would be a part of the government’s upcoming reorganisation of the military.

A joint commander, a newly created role that would answer directly to Japan’s defence minister, will be in charge of the joint command, it was stated.