Property tax payments to be made fully online in Kerala

Ponnani: The Kerala local self government bodies have initiated measures to make property tax payment wholly online. Automatic messaging facility will be set up in the Sanchaya software used in grama panchayats for sending the amount of property tax and the payment link as a message to the mobile phones of the taxpayers.

Information Kerala Mission (IKM) has been given charge of introducing new changes in the Sanchaya software. Panchayat director will pass the information to IKM on which date the message should be sent to the taxpayers. The facilities to send messages with only tax amount to alert the taxpayers is already available in the Sanchaya software.

The additional secretary of the local self government department has demanded the IKM to set up the same facilities provided for the grama panchayats to the municipalities as per the demands of the municipality director.