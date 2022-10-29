Woman Jumps Into Drain Due to Domestic Issues, Mumbai Police Rescue Her

A police crew reportedly saved a 40-year-old lady who is believed to have plunged into a big drain in the Lokhandwala neighbourhood of western Mumbai early on Saturday morning because of domestic problems.

A policeman who was a member of the team that arrived at the scene, close to Celebration Club, dived into the water and saved the woman, according to the official of the Oshiwara police station.

‘She was pulled from the water, and first assistance was administered. She informed us that she made this decision as a result of problems at home. She resides at the New MHADA Colony in the Andheri neighbourhood. She received advice and was given permission to go home’ the officials said.