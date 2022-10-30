A fuel tanker in Mizoram catches fire, leaving 4 people dead and 12 injured.

On Saturday night, a truck carrying gasoline caught fire near Mizoram’s Tuirial Airfield, leaving at least four people dead and over a dozen hurt. Around 6 o’clock in the evening, when the tanker was heading to Champhai, the event took place in Tuirial village, roughly 18 kilometres to the east of the state capital Aizawl.

Locals claim that many of those hurt or presumed dead were trying to get fuel while others were trying to put out the fire from the tanker’s wreckage.

Three two-wheelers and a taxi were also damaged by the fire, sources claim.

As the fire burns down and officials and volunteers evaluate the situation, the number of fatalities is anticipated to grow, according to officials.

The fuel tanker, which was in an accident close to the Tuirial airfield and was spewing fuel, was transporting petroleum.

Whether the tanker burst after hitting with some vehicles or the vehicles collided with the on-fire truck is still unknown, according to police sources.

Hundreds of locals were observed gathering the fuel that was dripping out of the tanker this morning.