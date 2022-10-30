Girl’s phone had pornographic images; police were reprimanded for demanding a body search

The Nadakkavu police force came under fire from City Police Commissioner A Akbar for requesting that a young girl undergo a body check in connection with a complaint that she filed after getting pornographic movies on her phone.

According to the Commissioner, these tests are only required in cases that have been reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and in which allegations of bodily harm or harassment have been made.

Akbar has instructed the Nadakkave police to wrap up the investigation as quickly as possible and give the girl her phone back.

The girl received 10 pornographic movies and two images from an enigmatic user on the chat app Telegram on January 23, 2022.

The 17-year-old’s father, a drama and film artist, and she filed a complaint with the Nadakkavu police the following day.

The father and daughter team claimed that the police had filed a complaint at the time under the POCSO Act and required the girl to take tests.

They said,’ When this was rejected, the investigation halted.’ Additionally, the girl’s cellphone was taken.

Since the complaint was made 10 months ago, the police have yet to give the child her cellphone back.

The girl’s father claimed that after numerous inquiries, station staff members were always making excuses.

The individual claimed that the police still maintain that the phone is being examined at the Regional Forensic Lab in Kannur.

He further stated that the investigation by the police has not yet yielded any results.

On her 17th birthday, the girl received the cell phone as a gift. It was being used by her for online classes.