Iranian journalists demand release of colleagues imprisoned for covering Amini’s death.

More than 300 Iranian journalists have demanded the release of two colleagues imprisoned for their reporting on Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody sparked protests that posed one of the most serious challenges to ruling clerics in decades.

Their call was made in a statement published on Sunday by the Iranian Etemad and other newspapers.

Niloofar Hamedi photographed Amini’s parents hugging in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was in a coma.

The image, which Hamedi shared on Twitter, was the first indication to the world that all was not well with Amini, who had been detained three days earlier by Iran’s morality police for inappropriate clothing.

Elaheh Mohammadi covered Amini’s funeral in her Kurdish hometown of Saqez, which sparked the protests. On Friday, Iran’s intelligence ministry and the Revolutionary Guards intelligence organisation issued a joint statement accusing Hamedi and Mohammadi of being CIA foreign agents.