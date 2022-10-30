DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathNEWSInternational

‘People fell like dominos’: South Korean stampede witnesses describe horror!

On Saturday night, a crowd surge in the Itaewon district led to ‘hell-like’ turmoil as individuals ‘dropped on each other like dominos’.  Witnesses reported that some people were bleeding from their mouths and noses while receiving CPR. A crowded Halloween party poured into a little lane in Seoul’s entertainment district. Ten unresponsive people were given CPR by one witness, but nine of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the pandemic started, Itaewon has hosted the largest outdoor Halloween celebrations in the nation, with an estimated 100,000 visitors. In South Korea, where kids don’t often walk door-to-door for candy, Halloween isn’t a widely observed occasion. But costume parties have grown to be very popular recently, and it’s still a big draw for young adults.

Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, proclaims a weeklong time of national mourning. Half-staff flags will be flown at all public buildings and workplaces. According to Yoon, the government’s primary goal will be to assist the victims’ relatives. He demanded a probe into the accident’s cause as well. Before being rescued, one survivor estimated that they were imprisoned for roughly an hour and a half. It’s unclear what caused the crowd to suddenly pour into a busy party area near the Hamilton Hotel.

According to the fire department chief, bodies are being delivered to medical facilities or a gym so that grieving relatives may identify them. A 20-year-old survivor claims that by getting into a bar, he was able to avoid being crushed. The tweet from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reads, ‘Horrific news from Seoul tonight’.  The national security adviser for the United States, Jake Sullivan, describes the disaster reports as ‘heartbreaking’.

The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed to help the wounded.

A survivor claims to have witnessed a group of men pushing one another before one or two started to drop from a hotel’s top level. The disaster that killed the most people in South Korea was this one. At a pop performance in Sangju in 2005, 11 people died and another 60 others were hurt. During the Lunar New Year celebrations in 1960, 31 individuals were killed after being crushed on the stairs of a train station.

