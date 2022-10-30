‘People fell like dominos’: South Korean stampede witnesses describe horror!

On Saturday night, a crowd surge in the Itaewon district led to ‘hell-like’ turmoil as individuals ‘dropped on each other like dominos’. Witnesses reported that some people were bleeding from their mouths and noses while receiving CPR. A crowded Halloween party poured into a little lane in Seoul’s entertainment district. Ten unresponsive people were given CPR by one witness, but nine of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 2,600 people had contacted or gone in person to a local city office to inquire about if they were among the hurt or killed. It was estimated that tens of thousands of people attended the Halloween celebrations in Itaewon. Witnesses claimed that it was nearly hard for ambulances to arrive quickly because of how congested the streets were with pedestrians and slowly moving cars.

According to a fire department official from Seoul, the fatalities include 19 foreigners. The nationality of those victims were not confirmed by South Korea’s foreign ministry. 42 hospitals in Seoul and the surrounding province of Gyeonggi are housing the dead. For the purpose of reducing the number of partygoers, about 100 companies have decided to close their doors through Monday.