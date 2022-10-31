Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation capped capacity of Atal Bridge to 3,000 after Morbi bridge tragedy.

The Atal Bridge in the city will not be open to more than 3,000 persons at any given time, according to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The choice was made following the Sunday disaster with the collapse of the Morbi bridge, which left at least 133 people dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 300-meter-long Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River on August 27 of this year. The bridge was constructed and given the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation.

At least 133 people died in the tragedy on the Morbi bridge on October 30. Witnesses and survivors said that before the bridge fell, some men were swaying it from one side to the other for fun. CCTV footage supported their claims.

An SIT has been established to look into the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge, which claimed 133 lives. The business in charge of its operation, Ajanta Oreva, began reopening it over the Diwali holidays without receiving permission from the authorities.

Ajanta Oreva and the Morbi Municipal Corporation inked a deal in March 2022 that was good until 2037. According to the agreement, the corporation must dedicate 8 to 12 months to maintenance work. But despite the contract’s terms and conditions, the business opened the bridge in just five months without notifying the local government.