AirAsia India announces winter schedule

Mumbai: AirAsia India announced its winter schedule. The air carrier will operate 21 weekly direct flights connecting Delhi to Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru to Jaipur. The airline will also operate 112 weekly direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

AirAsia India connects its hub Bengaluru with direct flights to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur. It also operate direct flights connecting its other hub Delhi with Lucknow, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

The new routes are now open for bookings on the airline’s website, Aairasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels.